The game will always be remembered for how it ended, with Drew Mendoza ripping a single to right field, Mike Salvatore sliding across home plate, the FSU players mobbing Mendoza at first base and Mike Martin getting hugs from his coaching staff.

But none of that would've happened on Sunday night, it wouldn't have even been possible, without the incredible outing from lefty reliever Antonio Velez.

The junior threw 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, in the most hostile environment imaginable, to keep the Seminoles tied with LSU into the bottom of the 12th inning.

"He was the man we wanted out there," FSU head coach Mike Martin said. "This guy was not the least bit concerned with anything but hitting his spots, believing in his teammates behind him. No doubt about it, it was a huge, huge situation for him to show what he's all about."

Velez's outing didn't get off to the greatest of starts. He came in with one out in the eighth, with FSU holding a 4-3 lead and immediately gave up two hits as the Tigers tied the game.

On the second one though he was able to nab a greedy LSU baserunner trying to advance to second with a perfect throw.

And after that, he completely shut down the LSU bats.

The Tigers never had a runner reach second base the rest of the game as Velez continued to trade zeroes with LSU reliever Devin Fontenot.

"Antonio just kept giving us chances," Mendoza said. "The more that he dominated, the more confidence we got as a lineup. … I feel like we could have played 20 innings and Velez would have not allowed a run."

Mendoza made sure it only went 12.

But if Velez hadn't have had the best outing of his career he would've never gotten a chance to win the game with that single to right field.

"I went out there and I was confident," Velez said. "I have trust in my defense. I knew I didn't have to strike everybody out and just let them do their job. I felt good."

Other than a long fly ball by LSU's Cade Beloso in the 11th - when it left the bat Velez seemed to think it was a home run (as did 11,000 LSU fans) - the junior college transfer was in complete control against the Tigers.

He gave up just four hits. All singles. He walked none and struck out six.

It came on the heels of one scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's win.

As Sunday's game continued to add innings and drama, Martin started wondering if he should pull Velez at some point so he would be able to pitch in a Game 3 on Monday if it came to that.

That's how valuable an arm he has become for the Seminoles.

"We obviously were doing everything we could to not have to play (Monday), but we wanted to have Antonio available," Martin said. "So when he got to around 50 (pitches), I was not saying nice words to myself," Martin said.

"We just didn't want to throw someone else out there when we knew the importance of winning this game. We just so-called all-in'd it and just shoved him out there in the middle and said, 'Let's go.' And he really, really responded."

Did he ever.

Velez threw 64 pitches on Sunday night. Forty two were strikes. He never seemed rattled by the crowd. Never seemed overwhelmed in the least.

He just kept putting up zeroes.

Inning after inning.

"The fans and the noise actually helped me out,” said Velez, who now has a 4.26 ERA in 44.1 innings pitched this season. “I love the intensity and it helped me build energy.”

------------

