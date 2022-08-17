Versatile Darius Washington embraces latest opportunity

Darius Washington’s versatility has been on display these past few years, and he has started 20 games across three seasons at left and right tackle. But in part due to offensive line coach Alex Atkins’ desire to cross train in an effort to find who fits best at which spot, Washington has also practiced at times at center and guard. And he's often right there, ready for a variety of situations.

Coach Mike Norvell said Washington returned on a limited basis in the second scrimmage on Saturday night. And Washington has seen reps at center of late.

“He’s looking good,” Norvell said. “He’s moving well. He’s continuing to build all the confidence in the workload and making sure that he’s on point. I like what I’m seeing from him.”

Washington has battled injuries through the years, including a few that limited how much he could be fully engaged in the offseason strength and conditioning program. After missing time this offseason with a lower-body injury, Washington said he mainly focused on upper body workouts. He’s back now and is up to 300 pounds, thanks in part to a higher-calorie diet.

“To keep from just getting fat weight, I have to work out harder,” Washington said. “Working out harder you have to intake more calories.”