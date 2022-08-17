Versatile Darius Washington embraces latest opportunity
Darius Washington’s versatility has been on display these past few years, and he has started 20 games across three seasons at left and right tackle. But in part due to offensive line coach Alex Atkins’ desire to cross train in an effort to find who fits best at which spot, Washington has also practiced at times at center and guard. And he's often right there, ready for a variety of situations.
Coach Mike Norvell said Washington returned on a limited basis in the second scrimmage on Saturday night. And Washington has seen reps at center of late.
“He’s looking good,” Norvell said. “He’s moving well. He’s continuing to build all the confidence in the workload and making sure that he’s on point. I like what I’m seeing from him.”
Washington has battled injuries through the years, including a few that limited how much he could be fully engaged in the offseason strength and conditioning program. After missing time this offseason with a lower-body injury, Washington said he mainly focused on upper body workouts. He’s back now and is up to 300 pounds, thanks in part to a higher-calorie diet.
“To keep from just getting fat weight, I have to work out harder,” Washington said. “Working out harder you have to intake more calories.”
Washington has always been in the mix on FSU’s offensive line since arriving in 2019. The question has only been where. He played in four games (three starts) as a true freshman at left tackle, and then seven games (five starts) in 2020 at left tackle. Last fall, Washington started 12 games (seven at right tackle, five at left tackle).
Last fall, Washington was named FSU’s most improved offensive player by the coaching staff. He is smart and a student of the game, a necessity when you have to be ready to play just about anywhere. And he did just that for a few snaps at center in a game at Wake Forest last fall.
“You got to watch film to be able to learn. It takes a lot of film,” Washington said. “Playing offensive line, you have to know everything, see everything. Being able to move from the left side all the way to the right side, it’s a big accomplishment.”
He has earned time at center in recent days, and Washington says it’s all about repetition.
“It’s not just going to come easy. You have to work on it,” Washington said. “Snapping the ball is very crucial, especially in big games. That can be the difference between winning and losing the game.”
