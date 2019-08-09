News More News
2019-08-09

Versatility across Florida State defense creates wide variety of options

FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett says Hamsah Nasirildeen could probably play every position on defense, other than defensive line. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)
Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Legendary Florida A&M head coach Jake Gaither famously said that he liked his football players to be "agile, mobile and hostile."

Some 50 years after Gaither retired -- and 25 years after he passed -- Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett would likely still endorse that motto, although he might add a fourth adjective to the list:

Agile, mobile, hostile and ... versatile.

While there are still some mysteries about what this 2019 Florida State defense is going to look like -- both in terms of schemes and personnel -- one thing has become abundantly clear after one week of practice: The Seminole are placing a major premium on versatility.

From defensive linemen who can drop back in coverage to linebackers and defensive backs who can pressure the quarterback, Barnett's roster is filled with players who have the ability to man two or more different positions -- and several of them are doing just that.

"You're getting more athletic-type bodies on the field nowadays," Barnett said, "because of the way the game is being played with the RPOs and all that stuff."

RPO, of course, stands for "run-pass option" -- meaning that on many plays, the quarterback has the option at the line of scrimmage to go with a running play or change it to a pass. The decision is often based on how the defense is lined up, and what personnel are in the game.

Those decisions can be much more difficult if a defense operates out of multiple fronts and features players who can take on different roles. And that seems to be the goal of Barnett's defense in 2019.

