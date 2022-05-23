Veteran Charlotte OL D'Mitri Emmanuel announces transfer to FSU Football
The Florida State football team landed a significant commitment Monday evening from an offensive line transfer who could help out the team right away in 2022.
Charlotte grad transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel, who has started the past three seasons, announced on Twitter he will be a Seminole after arriving in Tallahassee on Sunday and spending Monday on campus.
The 6-foot-2, 306-pounder reunites with FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, who previously coached Emmanuel at Charlotte when he was the 49ers' OL coach and play-caller.
Emmanuel entered the transfer portal earlier this month after starting 24 games for Charlotte in three seasons. His first year as a starter, in 2019, came under Atkins' tutelage.
The grad transfer, who will be eligible this fall, flashed some versatility during his career with the 49ers, spending time at guard and tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, his best grades have come in pass-protection.
A North Carolina native, Emmanuel was a three-star prospect out of high school. He chose FSU over Miami and Boston College, among others.
At offensive line for FSU in 2022, the 'Noles return four starters (Robert Scott, Darius Washington, Maurice Smith and Dillan Gibbons). The Seminoles earlier added transfers tackle Bless Harris out of Lamar and center Kayden Lyles out of Wisconsin.
