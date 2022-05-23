Veteran Charlotte OL D'Mitri Emmanuel announces transfer to FSU Football

The Florida State football team landed a significant commitment Monday evening from an offensive line transfer who could help out the team right away in 2022.

Charlotte grad transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel, who has started the past three seasons, announced on Twitter he will be a Seminole after arriving in Tallahassee on Sunday and spending Monday on campus.

The 6-foot-2, 306-pounder reunites with FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, who previously coached Emmanuel at Charlotte when he was the 49ers' OL coach and play-caller.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***