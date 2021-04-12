The Florida State football team is losing its longest-tenured support staff member, as head athletic trainer Jake Pfeil is leaving to take a similar position with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Pfeil, who also was the Seminoles' Executive Associate Director of Sports Medicine, had worked with the football program since 2011 after previously spending six seasons with the FSU baseball program.

As part of his football responsibilities, Pfeil oversaw the daily medical care of the Seminoles' players, including injury prevention and rehabilitation.

FSU's players were informed of Pfeil's departure at a team meeting Monday afternoon, according to an athletics department source.

