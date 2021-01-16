Despite leaving the game briefly after turning his ankle in the second half, senior guard M.J. Walker delivered another impressive performance Saturday afternoon to lead the Florida State men's basketball team to an 82-75 victory against visiting North Carolina. Walker scored 14 points in the first half and finished with 21, as the Seminoles improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels fell to 8-5 and 3-3. Florida State also got 19 points from junior RaiQuan Gray and 10 points apiece from Balsa Koprivica, RayQuan Evans and Malik Osborne, as the Seminoles defeated the Tar Heels for the second consecutive season. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Box Score: FSU 82, North Carolina 75 It was the Seminoles' second straight win after losing two of three games in late December and then going 15 days between games due to COVID-19 protocols. "I think we're starting to get a little more relaxed and play a little better," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. Walker, who also scored 19 points on Wednesday against N.C. State, has now reached double-figures in eight of nine games this season. In winning their 20th consecutive home game against ACC opponents, the Seminoles came through with another brilliant performance at the free-throw line, connecting on 26 of 27 shots. That comes on the heels of making all 11 of their free throws against the Wolfpack. This victory was much harder-fought than that blowout, however.

FSU guard M.J. Walker defends North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during Saturday's game. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)