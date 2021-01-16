Florida State also got 19 points from junior RaiQuan Gray and 10 points apiece from Balsa Koprivica, RayQuan Evans and Malik Osborne, as the Seminoles defeated the Tar Heels for the second consecutive season.

Walker scored 14 points in the first half and finished with 21, as the Seminoles improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, and the Tar Heels fell to 8-5 and 3-3.

Despite leaving the game briefly after turning his ankle in the second half, senior guard M.J. Walker delivered another impressive performance Saturday afternoon to lead the Florida State men's basketball team to an 82-75 victory against visiting North Carolina.

Box Score: FSU 82, North Carolina 75

Walker, who also scored 19 points on Wednesday against N.C. State, has now reached double-figures in eight of nine games this season.

In winning their 20th consecutive home game against ACC opponents, the Seminoles came through with another brilliant performance at the free-throw line, connecting on 26 of 27 shots. That comes on the heels of making all 11 of their free throws against the Wolfpack.

This victory was much harder-fought than that blowout, however.

With Florida State's defense collapsing on North Carolina's talented big men, the Tar Heels kept things close by hitting a slew of 3-pointers. Despite coming into the game shooting just 29 percent from long range, UNC hit 10 of 24 (41.7 percent) on Saturday.

The Tar Heels were led by freshman guards RJ Davis and Kerwin Walton with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Florida State was playing without star freshman Scottie Barnes, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Seminoles will have a quick turnaround before hitting the road to face No. 16 Louisville on Monday.

