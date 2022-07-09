VIDEO: Extensive footage of FSU QB commit Chris Parson at Elite 11

Florida State quarterback commit Chris Parson was one of the top participants at the prestigious Elite 11 event last week, and Rivals was on hand to shoot video when he participated in Pro Day.

In the video below, Parson can be seen delivering a wide variety of passes as he gets to show off his arm strength and touch on different routes.

