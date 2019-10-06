Below the video, there is a listing of time stamps for various questions and topics. Or you can watch the entire discussion.

In this chat, we discuss Florida State's play in the first half of the season, the keys to playing well at Clemson next Saturday, the offensive line's play, the quarterback decision and much more.

Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel answers subscribers' questions in this Video Q&A with our director of digital media, Aslan Hajivandi.

1:40 -- Who starts at QB, and FSU's chances vs. Clemson

4:55 -- FSU DE recruiting ... what are they looking for at that position

7:00 -- Travis Jay ... any chance he gets cleared this season?

8:55 -- Would you rather play QB for Jimbo and gets yelled at all the time? Or have Jeremy Pruitt show up to talk with the police on your behalf?

10:20 -- 'Noles in the SEC West?

11:25 -- Media perks/parking on campus

12:55 -- Making the case for Hornibrook, more QB discussion

18:05 -- FSU baseball

20:20 -- Jim Leavitt taking over as D.C. in the future?

23:30 -- More QB talk, plus love for the staff for bringing in Hornibrook

27:40 -- Being stranded on an island with only one food option

28:40 -- Recipe for hanging with Clemson

33:30 -- D-Line question

36:00 -- Zone or man on defense vs. Clemson? Also, more blitzing?

37:05 -- OL issues. Hope for the future?

40:30 -- FSU secondary

41:45 -- OL "flopping" at times vs. N.C. State? Was that poor cut-blocking?

44:05 -- Trick plays in store?

45:05 -- More FSU baseball

47:10 -- Offensive strategy vs. Clemson

48:35 -- Jauan Williams' status

49:20 -- Does FSU still use GPS system? What about mental conditioning?

50:35 -- Chances of T-Buck joining the staff?

52:40 -- Anthony Grant's situation

54:40 -- Ira vs. Corey

55:10 -- FSU fans' criticism hurting recruiting?