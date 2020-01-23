Aslan Hajivandi and Ira Schoffel held a live Video Q&A on Thursday morning, answering questions about the Florida State football team's 2020 schedule, which was released this week, and also discussing the Seminoles' coaching staff and more.

The addition of new defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, why Mike Norvell has a reputation for being a coach other coaches want to work with, and the No. 5-ranked FSU men's basketball team were also discussed.

Watch the entire video replay below:

