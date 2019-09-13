As we're doing every week this football season, managing editor Ira Schoffel is answer Warchant subscribers' questions in this Video Q&A format.

As one might imagine, many questions this week focused on Florida State's struggles on defense, the addition of defensive analyst Jim Leavitt, what impact Leavitt actually can have in that capacity and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can watch the entire replay right here:

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial