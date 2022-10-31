What went into focus issues in first half of GT game?

"We always say we want to use timeouts for disasters in the first half. There's no need to run a bad play. On one of the plays, we probably would have been fine. Let's just do it right. We had a guy that didn't see the signal and then we had a play that was designed for a certain player and when we called that play, that player wasn't on the field. When he came on the field, he had to re-get the signal and that caused a timeout also. So you had two incidents where instead of doing something disastrous, that's what the timeouts are for."

Lawrance Toafili's response in a game where he fumbled twice

"As always, when you go through a season, he made mistakes that he hadn't made before. That's the biggest way to learn is failure. On one, I think he knew he was going to score before he caught the ball so he kind of went a little bit early because the look was what we wanted it to be. On the other one, we lost leverage on a block and as he was going down to the ground, he did that fumble routine where you're on your way down and try to catch yourself and the ball gets away from your body and the d-tackle poked it out from him. Those two instances were learning lessons and they were hard lessons to learn, too. When you look at a player that comes to the sideline after those deals, it's almost like they flash back to practice, drills, things like that and get a little more honed in, tightening up on their skills. If I know LT right, he'll learn those lessons and go forward from them."

Darius Washington filling in for Jazston Turnetine

"Darius has been that utility knife. He's jumping in there and started at center, threw his head in there at guard and jumped in at right tackle when Jaz went down. I've got a lot of faith in Darius. I know he can go out there and operate. There are some things I still stress to him about. We had a tough meeting about the things that have to get corrected that keep showing up. But overall, I trust Darius to go in at all five positions.

Reaction to Jordan Travis' tackle on fumble, what did you say to him?"

Jordan is a ballplayer, man. I told him, 'Way to walk him down.' Jordan is fast and he went and walked him and then he got up smiling. I think sometimes Jordan's toughness gets overlooked a little bit. Jordan is a tough dude, now. He threw himself in there on a block and tried to lead (the running back) one time, too. We showed that in the offensive (meeting) and I said I was going to put him in belly (dive play). Jordan is a tough guy. He's run a lot of inside runs for us. He's had a lot of big moments, took some big shots. We don't question his toughness at all. You want him to protect himself, but you also want him to be him. I'd rather him not have anything happen to him by tackling somebody, that's not the plan. But Jordan is tough, he's fast. He's still a ballplayer at the end of the day."

How close is the offense to where you want to see it?

"We don't look at it as the results go. More of the process of eliminating mistakes and do we have repetitive mistakes. If we're having repetitive mistakes, what is the cause of it, the why, do we need to change? Things like that because at the end, you still want to trust your personnel and the things they can do. I think as we grow, we should be getting better as we're getting more continuity and guys are getting healthier than we've been, guys are growing up, those guys that have been in the program. This offense can be special if we continue to clean up the mistakes and focus in on, not the result, the yards and all that is nice but more of playing our best and did I execute my best on that play, in that moment? Did I understand the situation? Were my eyes right? All of that. As long as we're focused on the details of those things, this thing can be special.

How has Jordan's personality changed over the last two years?"

Ownership. One of the easiest things as a player is to point the finger out or point it at me. I think there are some things that he cannot control, but he looks at the things he can control. He takes ownership, he's a competitor. He's always been that way. I think what Coach (Norvell) is referring to is we were on an 0-3 run and he didn't feel like he was playing his best ball. The results are tied into that, but he wanted to go play his best ball. He had a really good game. As he's getting older and more comfortable in the offense, he's just a competitor and he's taking ownership in everything that happens. At that position, there's a lot of weight on you so he wanted to go out and get himself better, practice harder, have that refocus. Jordan practices hard. I just think his focus was I need to be better than I've been."

Miami defensive versatility, do Hurricanes declare early or more trouble identifying?

"Defenses evolve. (Kevin) Steele has been in the game for a long time and done an excellent job, is known as an elite d-coordinator. He evolves with not only his personnel, but also things that give offenses trouble. If he sees something giving you trouble, he knows how to present that to you to make sure you've corrected it. He has some failsafe things he goes to whether you're giving up big runs or things like that. But overall, he adjusts to the scheme, he keeps up with the times and those guys play fast without questions. That's why he's had a lot of success on defense. He does a good job. As far as declaring early, most d-coordinators, they know what they want you to see and they know how you declare it. It's whether they want you to declare it early or not. He does a good job of dictating that. It will be a game where we'll have to be focused and have some changes post-snap and post-ID."

How did Jordan do with pre-snap adjustments vs. GT?

"Jordan understands the complete gameplan and he's also been in the offense for three years so he also understands what we like versus certain looks when we get the look. Within the package, he's given some leeway to be able to change and alter some things that he sees and he knows. No matter whether we have it in the plan or not, he has the ability to get to what he feels comfortable with. He'll ask questions, he's like a coach on the field. I think as he's feeling comfortable, you start to see a little bit more because of his comfort level in doing it. We had some looks that we thought they presented that we wanted to make sure we were in good plays. Just like the timeouts in the first half, we don't want to be in disastrous plays. We talk about we want to play fast, but we don't want to play rushed. We want to make sure we're putting them in the best position so if we're seeing something we don't like, Jordan has the ability to change it."

CJ Campbell's touchdown

"CJ, I'm going to talk about CJ's investment. I'm glad he scored a touchdown. You could see the relief and his excitement when he scored because he invests so much outside of the program. Whether it be in recruiting or helping teammates, he's what you want as a teammate. He's a great, great, great young man. Always positive, always upbeat. The injury he had, he couldn't wait to get back. He was still around on his scooter when he was hurt and in every meeting. Watching CJ get that payoff at the end and you saw his teammates on the sideline. That's what this team has been about. He's been investing for so long, it's just good to see him get paid."

Six receivers with multiple catches, spreading passing game around

"We have an unselfish offense, an unselfish group. Whoever's on, they're celebrating that person. It makes it hard to plan for because you never know who the feature is, per se. But it also lets those guys play together and be a group because they know their time is coming. When their time is coming, it's their time and when it's not, they're gonna support the guy that's making the play. Just that unselfishness that we've grown through the offense is paying off for us as we're moving forward and continues to need to get better because we've got a tough one this week."

Growth from offensive line, offense since last game at Miami two years ago

"I always talk about things in lessons. You can't avoid it. We can't simulate going down there and getting whooped like that. Now when it happens, you know that feeling, you know where it's at and you know it's always possible so to avoid that feeling, what kind of preparation is it going to take? Those are the best lessons you can teach. It's just like touching the stove when it's hot, those burnt fingers remind you every day of what can happen if you don't listen. As a team, I've already heard some murmurs about that happening from guys that were here on this team and knowing what steps they have to take to make sure that doesn't happen."

On TD pass to Lawrance, did you see a situation where he may be guarded by a defensive lineman?

"You never know. When you're calling the plays, there are certain things where you've seen a couple things on film where you could get that. But there are also some answers if you didn't get it. I think Jordan did a good job of recognizing what it was and he took it. He made a big-time pass because it was a matchup, but the guy covered him really well. It was a good ball down the sideline that was an us or nobody kind of deal and then Lawrance still had to make a guy miss to go score. I think it was just a big play, not only the protection but the back seeing the matchup and being able to stay on that line to give the quarterback room to throw the ball and also Jordan put that ball where it needed to be and Lawrance cutting that inside shoulder to go score. He had good ball security on that one, had it high and tight. I said, 'Yeah, he's thinking about it. That's good.' It's good to see him make that play."

What did last year's Miami win do for Jordan's confidence?"That was a tough game. They were playing some man coverage and things like that so Ja'Khi Douglas made a play to get us in position and then we made the play on fourth and 14 and we're at the one-yard line and then we got to third down. You get into that deal of what are you going to do if it gets to fourth down and things like that. We ran the quarterback sneak and got in. That game, of course, is a big game for our program. It's more of what we were coming from to get to that point. Because of what we had been through, to be able to win close games, because we had lost so many before and we started 0-4. Watching that progression, you talk about hard lessons learned, you know what that feels like, you know when it doesn't go the way you wanted it to go so when you get in those moments where is your mind going to go? Of course now, I think our players are probably far removed from that. That year was its own year, its own game. We want to make sure we prepare for this game. It's not the same game as last year and not the same team we're playing from last year and we're not the same team as we were last year. I do think Jordan's confidence is built through the lessons he's learned since he's been in this program."

Robert Scott's art, creative side. Atkins wore shoes with Scott's artwork

"That's why I love college football. A lot of times, the outside world can't separate professional ball from college ball. Rob is a young man who still goes to class, he loves drawing. He's a young man in college. He had missed a couple games and he was down about not playing because he's a competitor and it was something he couldn't overcome. So he had a little bit of time to be able to (customize some shoes for me) and I wanted to showcase he's a talented guy.. Being able to do that and market him in a different way outside of football, it's a great joy. If you ever get the chance to go look at his room, his whole wall is painted. He has sketchbooks. He does a phenomenal job. Any time you get a chance to display a player outside of a uniform, we want to take full advantage of that."

Easier to know players will be dialed in this week for rivalry game?

"It's going to be a physical game. The d-line we're about to face with those two interior guys they've got, those ends and how they play things, it's going to be a physical game. But the offensive line position, it's bring your pail. When you're going into a game, there's no looking to the sideline and tapping your helmet. You've got to strap up and go get it. But that's the mentality they know. Most of those guys have been playing the position their whole life so they understand when I'm out there, I'm out there. Whether it's the first play of the drive or the 17th play of the drive in the red zone on the one-yard line, you've still got to bring that same energy you had on play one and you have to refocus each time. That's why you watch our guys touch each otherbefore each play because it's that reset, one-play mentality. Forget what happened before, let's move onto the next play because they've got to be able to correct things on the field. If not, if we're talking about it, we just punted the ball. We don't want to talk about it. We want them to have to fix things out there and then when we come back, we have a conversation of what we have to do or things I'm seeing. That mentality has got to be established if you're going to be out there. Also, if you watch the sideline, our guys that have to go in if someone goes out, they're locked in because they have to learn the lessons of those guys on the field while they're not on the field. That guy has to be locked into that information because he can't go out there and make a mistake that we've already corrected. It's good to see the group buying into it. I haven't had many plays where I had to correct effort so that's a positive. I like where their minds are as far as preparing to play so many plays in a physical game."

Tatum Bethune, what has he brought besides his play?

"Passion. He loves practice. That's the first thing I noticed about Tatum when we got out there is he loves practice. He practices at a speed that makes us get better and makes us push because if you don't get over there, he's going to be in that backfield before you even touch him. I saw him in the game, a couple pressures where he gets back there quickly. He also has a mindset of development. We talk about that in recruiting where he may have all the hype and things like that, he may have all the potential in the world, but if they don't have the mindset of detailed improvement and daily strain and discipline, you're not going to ever get that finished product. It's always going to be that what if, what could. You have to make sure they have a development to say, 'I'm going to wake up early in the morning to make sure I get a meal. I'm going to make sure I get an extra lift in.' He has that. I love his preparation, how he prepares for each game."