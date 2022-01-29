Virginia Tech bombs short-handed Seminoles with 18 3s, 85-72

The only good news for the Florida State men's basketball team is this week is finally over.

After losing Wednesday night to one team with the worst record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Seminoles did it again on Saturday -- and this time in lopsided fashion.

Virginia Tech guards Sean Padulla and Hunter Cattoor both finished with career highs -- taking turns blistering the Seminoles' defense from 3-point range -- and the Hokies pulled away for an 85-72 victory.

Cattoor scored 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting (9 of 11 from 3), and Padulla added 20 on 7-of-11 shooting; he hit 6 of 7 shots from long range. As a team, the Hokies hit 18 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.

The win was Virginia Tech's third in conference play. The Hokies are now 11-10 overall and 3-7 in ACC play, while FSU falls to 13-7 and 6-4.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***