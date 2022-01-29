Virginia Tech bombs short-handed Seminoles with 18 3s, 85-72
The only good news for the Florida State men's basketball team is this week is finally over.
After losing Wednesday night to one team with the worst record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Seminoles did it again on Saturday -- and this time in lopsided fashion.
Virginia Tech guards Sean Padulla and Hunter Cattoor both finished with career highs -- taking turns blistering the Seminoles' defense from 3-point range -- and the Hokies pulled away for an 85-72 victory.
Cattoor scored 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting (9 of 11 from 3), and Padulla added 20 on 7-of-11 shooting; he hit 6 of 7 shots from long range. As a team, the Hokies hit 18 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.
The win was Virginia Tech's third in conference play. The Hokies are now 11-10 overall and 3-7 in ACC play, while FSU falls to 13-7 and 6-4.
Box Score: Virginia Tech 85, FSU 72
The Seminoles, who started the week atop the ACC standings, were playing without seniors Malik Osborne and RayQuan Evans; Osborne is going to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury, and Evans was sidelined due to personal reasons.
Leading scorer Caleb Mills also played just three minutes due to illness.
FSU, which lost earlier this week to Georgia Tech, trailed 39-31 at halftime but rallied to tie the game at 42-42 early in the second half. But after the teams traded baskets for much of that period, Virginia Tech pulled away with its 3-point assault.
The Hokies' previous season high this season was 13 made 3-pointers.
Florida State was led by Anthony Polite with 17 points and Naheem McLeod with 15.
FSU returns to action Wednesday at Clemson.
