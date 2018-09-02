The entire college football world will be watching to see what happens in Willie Taggart's Florida State debut Monday night against visiting Virginia Tech, but the action won't be limited to the field this weekend.

FSU also is hosting several elite standouts for official and unofficial visits, including the nation's top defensive end, Kayvon Thibodeaux. In this Visitor Preview, we break down each of the major prospects expected to be in Tallahassee, what the Seminoles will need to do to impress them, where they stand with other schools and more.