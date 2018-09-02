Visitor Preview: FSU kicks off season with strong first weekend
The entire college football world will be watching to see what happens in Willie Taggart's Florida State debut Monday night against visiting Virginia Tech, but the action won't be limited to the field this weekend.
FSU also is hosting several elite standouts for official and unofficial visits, including the nation's top defensive end, Kayvon Thibodeaux. In this Visitor Preview, we break down each of the major prospects expected to be in Tallahassee, what the Seminoles will need to do to impress them, where they stand with other schools and more.
OFFICIAL VISITORS (2)
The Skinny on Hall's recruitment / What to watch for on his visit
This has shaped up to be an Auburn/Florida State battle since Hall's Saturday Night Live visit in late July. The 'Noles have made up a lot of ground, and the even better news for FSU is that Hall didn't make a commitment before the season like originally planned. Many are still feeling that Auburn is the favorite here, but we are told FSU has closed the gap and is actually even with Auburn going into this visit. We're also hearing that Hall's sister and grandparents are likely to make the trip with him since his mother is unable to attend.
