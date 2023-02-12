Florida State’s perimeter defense had been quite good this season. But Virginia Tech drilled 11 3-pointers in the first half and was on cruise control Sunday afternoon.

Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 points while Makayla Timpson added 12 points and seven rebounds in FSU’s 84-70 loss at Virginia Tech, which made 14 3-pointers. Latson made 5 of 15 shots from the floor, while Timpson shot 6 of 9.

FSU (20-7, 9-5 ACC) went into a two-game road trip looking to strengthen its resume and make a case that the Seminoles were worthy of a top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, road losses to Miami and Virginia Tech leave the Seminoles humbled.

The Hokies raced to a 34-11 lead after one quarter as they made 8 of 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Erin Howard scored nine points and now has a 3-pointer in 20 straight games for FSU, which shot 48 percent from the floor. But the Seminoles again fell short at the free-throw line, making only 9 of 17.

Taylor O’Brien launched a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the end of the first half and made it, but the Seminoles still trailed 47-25.

Valencia Myers played in her 139th career game, breaking the school record. She had two points in 12 minutes.