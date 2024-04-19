Seaver King hit a leadoff double in the eighth and scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk as Wake Forest took the series opener from Florida State, 5-4 on Friday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

King’s double off Connor Hults (0-1) opened up the door for Wake’s rally. The Demon Deacons added a walk and a bunt single loaded the bases. John Abraham came in the game and issued four straight balls to pinch-hitter Antonio Morales.

Brennen Oxford then inherited a jam, getting a pair of strikeouts and a soft pop up by Adam Tellier that resulted in a sac fly.

FSU tried to rally in the top of the ninth. James Tibbs was hit by a pitch and, after a Jaime Ferrer strikeout, Jaxson West walked. Tibbs and West advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Marco Dinges brought in a run on an RBI groundout, but Daniel Cantu struck out to end it.

The pitching matchup featured two of the best starters in the ACC, although neither factored into the decision in a showdown of top 15 teams.

FSU left-hander Jamie Arnold pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, two walks and two hit batters. Arnold threw 100 pitches (69 strikes). He tied a career high with 12 strikeouts.

Wake’s Chase Burns gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings (93 pitches, 61 strikes).

Max Williams led off the game with a home run, beginning a 3 for 5 night. It was the first of 10 FSU hits, but the Seminoles stranded 11 runners and were 2 for 11 (.182) with runners in scoring position.

Tellier also had an RBI double in the third inning.

West had a sac fly and Dinges had an RBI single in the fifth.

Up next

LHP Carson Dorsey is on the mound for FSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).