Wake Forest throttles FSU men's basketball, 76-54

The Florida State men's basketball team was unable to carry the momentum from this past weekend's win at N.C. State over to Tuesday night's game at Wake Forest.

The Seminoles led early, but then faltered and fell behind by double-digits in the first half. They never recovered after halftime and ended up suffering a 76-54 defeat.

Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season's 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.

FSU fell to 7-5 and 1-2.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***