Wake Forest throttles FSU men's basketball, 76-54
The Florida State men's basketball team was unable to carry the momentum from this past weekend's win at N.C. State over to Tuesday night's game at Wake Forest.
The Seminoles led early, but then faltered and fell behind by double-digits in the first half. They never recovered after halftime and ended up suffering a 76-54 defeat.
Wake Forest (12-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season's 92-85 overtime loss against Florida State and beat the Seminoles for the first time since Jan. 31, 2018.
FSU fell to 7-5 and 1-2.
Wake Forest, which has revamped its roster through the transfer portal, was led by former Indiana State standout Jake LaRavia, who scored 22 points. Oklahoma transfer Alondes Williams added 20 for the Demon Deacons.
Ole Miss transfer Khadim Sy added16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for Wake Forest.
LaRavia shot 6 of 9 from the field and made 9 of 11 free throws with a game-high five assists. Williams, who entered averaging 20.1 points and a conference-best 5.1 assists, finished 7 of 13 from the floor and added four assists.
Freshman Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Caleb Mills had 10 for Florida State, which shot 24 percent (15 of 62) from the floor.
Wake Forest used a 17-0 run to help build a 35-22 halftime advantage. LaRavia's fast-break layup pushed the lead to 61-36 with about 10 minutes remaining.
The Deacons ended a two-game skid and hosts Syracuse on Saturday.
Florida State, which had three straight games either canceled or postponed before it beat North Carolina State 83-81, will face Louisville at home on Saturday.
