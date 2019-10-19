And just like Clemson, which manhandled FSU a week ago, 45-14, they have a strong running game and some mammoth playmakers at wide receiver.

"They go super fast," Florida State defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said of the Demon Deacons. "We've got to be able to get lined up first. When you're going up against a team like this, get lined up and then execute the defense."

Two things the Seminoles struggled mightily with at Clemson.

The Tigers were up 42-0 early in the second half when they pulled their offensive starters. Florida State's defense forced the Clemson first-team offense into just one punt in the game.

And while the game at Wake Forest might have seemed like a much easier test for Barnett's group when the season started, the Demon Deacons' offense has been the most consistent offense in the ACC for much of the season.

Quarterback Jamie Newman, who is a game-time decision with a left shoulder injury, has thrown for 17 touchdowns this season and rushed for three more. He's also one of four Wake Forest players with at least 275 rushing yards.

Newman's ability to hurt you with his legs and arm are a key reason why Wake Forest's run-pass option plays are so effective. So is the lengthy mesh point the quarterback and running back hold as Newman scans the defense.