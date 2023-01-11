Wake Forest created open looks from the perimeter and knocked them down.

Damari Monsanto made six of Wake’s 12 three-pointers and the Demon Deacons had three players score 20 or more points to pull away from FSU 90-75 on Wednesday night.

Matthew Cleveland scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds — recording a sixth straight double-double, the longest streak since Greg Grady in the 1974-75 season. Cleveland shot 8 of 13 from the floor and was a rebound short of his career-best.

Caleb Mills ran into early foul trouble but had 16 second-half points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Baba Miller had four points and four rebounds in his FSU debut. The 6-foot-11 freshman looked tentative and had some freshman moments in 17 minutes, shooting 2 of 4 from the floor and missing both of his 3-point attempts (including an airball).

The Seminoles fell to 5-12, 3-3 with all three ACC losses on the road.

Wake shot 9 of 16 from 3-point range in the first half and jumped out to a 44-35 lead. It marked another game where the Seminoles’ perimeter defense struggled and the Demon Deacons finished 14 of 25 (56 percent) from beyond the arc.

Cameron Hildreth scored a season-high 23 points and Andrew Carr tied a season best with 20 points for Wake (12-5, 4-2).