News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-11 22:10:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wake sinks FSU with a barrage of 14 3-pointers

Caleb Mills surpasses the 1,000-point mark in FSU's loss at Wake.
Caleb Mills surpasses the 1,000-point mark in FSU's loss at Wake. (FSU sports information)
Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Wake Forest created open looks from the perimeter and knocked them down.

Damari Monsanto made six of Wake’s 12 three-pointers and the Demon Deacons had three players score 20 or more points to pull away from FSU 90-75 on Wednesday night.

Matthew Cleveland scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds — recording a sixth straight double-double, the longest streak since Greg Grady in the 1974-75 season. Cleveland shot 8 of 13 from the floor and was a rebound short of his career-best.

Caleb Mills ran into early foul trouble but had 16 second-half points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Baba Miller had four points and four rebounds in his FSU debut. The 6-foot-11 freshman looked tentative and had some freshman moments in 17 minutes, shooting 2 of 4 from the floor and missing both of his 3-point attempts (including an airball).

The Seminoles fell to 5-12, 3-3 with all three ACC losses on the road.

Wake shot 9 of 16 from 3-point range in the first half and jumped out to a 44-35 lead. It marked another game where the Seminoles’ perimeter defense struggled and the Demon Deacons finished 14 of 25 (56 percent) from beyond the arc.

Cameron Hildreth scored a season-high 23 points and Andrew Carr tied a season best with 20 points for Wake (12-5, 4-2).

Up next

FSU will play host to Virginia on Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2).

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}