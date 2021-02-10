Warchant 1-on-1: Interview with FSU interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff
Florida State women's basketball interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff sat down with Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel on Wednesday for an interview covering many topics:
* Her stellar career as an All-ACC player for the Seminoles and returning as an assistant coach
* Taking over as interim head coach this season, with the help of legendary head coach Sue Semrau
* Reflecting on how far the program has come over the last 20-plus years
* The challenges of coaching through the COVID-19 pandemic
* Why she founded the Moms In Coaching support organization
* Her hopes for the rest of this season, and more.
---------------------------
