Florida State women's basketball interim head coach Brooke Wyckoff sat down with Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel on Wednesday for an interview covering many topics:

* Her stellar career as an All-ACC player for the Seminoles and returning as an assistant coach

* Taking over as interim head coach this season, with the help of legendary head coach Sue Semrau

* Reflecting on how far the program has come over the last 20-plus years

* The challenges of coaching through the COVID-19 pandemic

* Why she founded the Moms In Coaching support organization

* Her hopes for the rest of this season, and more.

