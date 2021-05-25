Warchant 1-on-1: Talking Supers and more with FSU's Lonni Alameda

In our latest Warchant 1-on-1, Florida State softball coach Lonni Alameda sits down with Corey Clark to discuss the 2021 season, the upcoming Super Regionals, her coaching philosophies and more.

The No. 10 Seminoles will square off against No. 7 LSU in Baton Rouge this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (if necessary).

