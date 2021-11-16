Warchant 3-2-1: A firm foundation, the power of Doak and more

1 -- Saturday rally is further proof of a strong foundation

There were so many impressive aspects of Florida State's win over Miami on Saturday that were unexpected.

The defense forcing three turnovers in the first quarter. Jordan Travis and Andrew Parchment coming through on fourth-and-14. Ja'Khi Douglas catching a 59-yarder to set up that fourth-and-14. A freshman cornerback named Omarion Cooper making his first career start and intercepting one pass and breaking up four others.

That's often what happens in big games, particularly rivalry games. Some player or players, who might not be the biggest names or have the shiniest resumes, do something exceptional to help their team win the game.

Those unexpected performances are part of what makes sports so great. They're what lead to the most memorable moments. They often propel teams that are underdogs to improbable victories.

But as great as those individual efforts are, they're usually not sustainable. You can't count on heroics from week to week. That can't be the backbone of a program.

What you can count on, however, is the thing that was the least surprising element of the Seminoles' 31-28 victory on Saturday.

It was what happened when the Miami Hurricanes came charging back from an early 17-point deficit and not only took the lead in the fourth quarter, but then extended their advantage to eight points one possession later. In the span of about 12 minutes of game time, the score went from 20-7 FSU to 28-20 Miami.

Three straight touchdowns to cap off a 28-3 run and completely steal the game's momentum.

And it wasn't merely the fact that UM had taken control of the game. It was the way it happened. With a pass deflection-turned-touchdown. And a running-into-the-kicker penalty on a field goal that missed by a mile (which led to a touchdown five plays later). And a number of stunning throws and catches by a Miami offense that had been dominated during the first two quarters.

In what felt like an instant, all of the great things the Seminoles had done in the first half were seemingly erased. And the rival Hurricanes were suddenly 11 minutes away from their fifth straight win in the series.

Now, before going any further, let's ask ourselves this question: At that moment, when it got to 28-20, how many Florida State football teams over the past six or seven years would have crumbled on the spot? How many would have said, "You know what? Maybe this just isn't our day. Maybe we'll get 'em next year."