1 -- This is FSU's best QB situation since Jameis Winston's departure

When you consider how important the quarterback position is in college football, it's really no wonder Florida State has struggled for most of the past four or five years.

Deondre Francois was decent as a redshirt freshman in 2016, thanks in no small part to the fact that he shared a backfield with an all-time great running back in Dalvin Cook, but the Seminoles have been lacking at that position ever since.

First there was James Blackman being thrust into action as a true freshman in 2017. Then there was the return of Francois -- with much less mobility and a new offensive system -- in 2018. Then after he was dismissed, it was Blackman and Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook taking turns in 2019.

Then in 2020, it was Blackman trying to operate his fourth offense in four years and Jordan Travis running his third offense in three years. Without a spring practice. And in Travis' case, without even much of a preseason camp due to injury.

So, yeah, it hasn't been a great run for the Seminoles at THE. MOST. IMPORTANT. POSITION. ON. THE. FIELD.

Coming into this spring, I thought there was a good chance Florida State would have its best QB room since Jameis Winston left town following the 2014 season. And while there were a few hiccups along the way, the last few days of spring practice -- and Saturday's spring game -- have me convinced of it.

Travis capped off what has been a very impressive spring with a nice outing on Saturday. He led the offense to a touchdown and a field goal in his first two drives, and even though his third drive stalled, he looked solid on that possession as well.

FSU doesn't appear to be giving out spring awards the way they used to, but if they did, Travis undoubtedly would have won the Hinesman Award as the most dominant player. Based on the five practices and three scrimmages we attended this spring, Travis looks so much better and more confident as a passer than he has at any point in his two-plus years in Tallahassee.

He has a better command of the offense, he looks more comfortable in the pocket, and he is throwing very accurate passes. Once you add in his incredible running ability, which wasn't showcased when he was wearing a non-contact jersey this spring, there's no doubt he could do a very solid job of running Mike Norvell's offense.