Warchant 3-2-1: Norvell on the attack, situational defense & more
In the aftermath of Florida State's impressive 31-28 upset of No. 5 North Carolina, it's time for another edition of the Warchant 3-2-1, where we offer three observations, two questions and one prediction.
In this edition, we examine the attacking mindset of FSU coach Mike Norvell, where the Seminoles' defense showed the most improvement this week, the leadership skills of quarterback Jordan Travis and much more.
Three things we've learned
1 -- Norvell's attacking mindset sets tone for 2020 'Noles
One of the traditions first-year head coach Mike Norvell brought from Memphis to Florida State is having someone on the team "Break the Rock" after a significant accomplishment, such as winning a game. The honor typically goes to a player who led the team to victory or exemplified the character the coaches want to see the team emulate.
After FSU's first win of the season against Jacksonville State, quarterback Jordan Travis was given the distinction -- he took the team's sledgehammer, raised it above his head and smashed it down on the stone representing that game.
On Saturday night, after the Seminoles stunned No. 5 North Carolina in just his fifth game as head coach, it was Norvell who received the honor.
Norvell smiled as he grabbed the huge hammer from strength coach Josh Storms. He lifted it high in the air as FSU's players cheered him on, and then he slammed it down onto the large stone with UNC's logo on it one time. Then another time. Then a third time.
Break The Rock Coach!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/05ic38RHol— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 18, 2020
In case you couldn't tell from the video, the rock was broken into several pieces with Norvell's first swing. The second and third simply turned the remaining pieces into powder. It was almost overkill.
But for Norvell and this team, I bet it felt amazing.
As I watched that video, I couldn't help but draw a parallel between the swings of that hammer and the ultra-aggressive way Norvell has been coaching on Saturdays -- particularly these last two games against highly ranked opponents. I don't know if this is how Norvell always coaches, or if he's doing it because he believes it's what this particular football team needs, but he is sending a loud-and-clear message each week that he, his staff and these players are going to be on the attack.
On Saturday, it was evident from the game's first series when Norvell and special-teams coordinator John Papuchis went after North Carolina's first punt attempt. Freshman tailback Ja'Khi Douglas ended up blocking the kick, but he just happened to get there first. Junior receiver Ontaria Wilson wasn't far behind, as the Seminoles sent seven players after the kick in an all-out assault.
It was the first of two blocked punts on the day for FSU. The other came later in the first quarter by defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who now leads the country with three blocked kicks in five games. As a team, FSU leads the nation with five blocks.
