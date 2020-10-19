In case you couldn't tell from the video, the rock was broken into several pieces with Norvell's first swing. The second and third simply turned the remaining pieces into powder. It was almost overkill.

But for Norvell and this team, I bet it felt amazing.

As I watched that video, I couldn't help but draw a parallel between the swings of that hammer and the ultra-aggressive way Norvell has been coaching on Saturdays -- particularly these last two games against highly ranked opponents. I don't know if this is how Norvell always coaches, or if he's doing it because he believes it's what this particular football team needs, but he is sending a loud-and-clear message each week that he, his staff and these players are going to be on the attack.

On Saturday, it was evident from the game's first series when Norvell and special-teams coordinator John Papuchis went after North Carolina's first punt attempt. Freshman tailback Ja'Khi Douglas ended up blocking the kick, but he just happened to get there first. Junior receiver Ontaria Wilson wasn't far behind, as the Seminoles sent seven players after the kick in an all-out assault.

It was the first of two blocked punts on the day for FSU. The other came later in the first quarter by defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who now leads the country with three blocked kicks in five games. As a team, FSU leads the nation with five blocks.