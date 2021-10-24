Warchant 3-2-1: On FSU's offensive efficiency, OL health and more

1 -- FSU's offensive improvement is real, but it will be tested

The level of difficulty is about to jump to a whole 'nother level. We all get that.

But Florida State's offensive coaches have to be feeling so much better about their chances going into back-to-back games against Clemson and N.C. State -- two teams with top-10 scoring defenses -- than they could have ever imagined just last month.

In September, the FSU offense couldn't get out of its own way. Fumbles. Interceptions. Penalties. Sacks. Dropped passes.

Over the last three weeks, however, the Seminoles have looked like a different team. The offensive line is playing so much better, Jordan Travis appears to be more comfortable than he's ever been at quarterback, the running backs have continued to be the best unit on the field from week to week, and even the wide receivers are beginning to make plays.

While the numbers are slightly skewed by what FSU did Saturday vs. UMass, what we've seen these last three games have been FSU's best back-to-back-to-back offensive performances since Jimbo Fisher was on the sidelines.

The Seminoles have now scored at least 30 points in three straight games -- that's the first time they have done that since the end of the 2017 season.

Even more impressive has been the consistency of FSU's offense from drive to drive. In these victories against Syracuse, North Carolina and UMass, Jordan Travis and company have scored on 19 of 31 drives (not including end-of-half situations). That's over 61 percent.

In the three previous games -- losses to Louisville, Wake Forest and Jacksonville State -- FSU scored on 9 of 39 drives (not including end-of-half situations). That's 23 percent.



Again, we know those stats are somewhat skewed by what happened Saturday, when FSU scored on 8 of 10 drives against the overmatched Minutemen, there was dramatic improvement in the previous two games as well. And it's important to note that the Seminoles kept scoring Saturday when the backups and youngest players were in the game. It has been a long time since FSU has been able to do that -- not only flood the field with reserves, but also keep functioning

As we noted at the very beginning, the level of competition is about to rise dramatically. From a standpoint of points allowed, these next two games will feature the best two defenses Florida State has faced this season.

Clemson ranks No. 3 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 14.6 points per game, and N.C. State ranks 10th at 16.7.

While it's fair to point out that neither of these defenses looked incredible on Saturday -- the Tigers gave up 27 points in a loss Saturday at Pitt and the Wolfpack surrendered 31 at Miami -- there's no denying these will be very stiff tests. Even given the numerous injuries both teams have sustained on that side of the ball.

But if the Seminoles can continue to avoid the self-inflicted wounds that plagued them earlier this season, and the offensive line and Jordan Travis can stay mostly healthy, then FSU's coaches have to believe they will be able to generate real offensive production in each game. That might not have seemed possible just a few weeks ago.



