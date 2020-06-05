News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 09:02:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant Happy Hour: Talk FSU football with us today at 5 p.m. ET

Warchant.com Staff
Staff

The staff at Warchant.com would like to invite you to join us for our latest virtual Happy Hour this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

It's been an emotional couple of weeks, so we're looking forward to sitting back, enjoying a couple of tasty beverages and talking football with you.

The live video stream will be posted right here and on our Warchant YouTube page.

How do you participate?

* Call us on the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730 and tell us what you are drinking. Then share your favorite FSU story, make a comment or ask a question of the staff. Anything goes -- it's Happy Hour!

* Make a post on Twitter, tag our @Warchant account and share a photo with your favorite beverage (doesn't need to be alcohol). Posting comments or additional photos involving FSU sports is also encouraged.

OR

* Post questions or comments in advance on the Tribal Council.

We'll give out $25 Garnet & Gold eCards to some of the top participants.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this with other Florida State fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}