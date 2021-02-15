It's a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference and two of the top programs in college basketball. No. 9 Virginia is 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the ACC, while No. 17 Florida State is 11-3 and 7-2.

The Seminoles will be the home team tonight when they square off inside the Tucker Center (7 p.m., ESPN), and they'll be looking to defend a 23-game home win streak against conference opponents.

*ALSO SEE: No. 17 'Noles have quick turnaround before showdown with No. 9 Virginia

In anticipation of the big game, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Tom Lang got together to preview the game, wrap up Saturday's Wake Forest win and more.

