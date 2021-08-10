Warchant launches new weekly TV show with Devontay Love-Taylor

Warchant.com is pleased to announce an exclusive new show that will feature Florida State senior offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor interacting directly with Seminole fans on Warchant TV and other platforms.

The weekly program will be called, "Trench Talk with Devontay Love-Taylor."

The standout lineman, who is being compensated for his appearances in accordance with new Name, Image and Likeness regulations, will take questions from fans and share his insights into the 2021 season.

"This is our very first NIL deal since the new rules went into effect this summer, and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Devontay," said Gene Williams, founder and administrator of Warchant.com. "He has been a pleasure to work with already, and we're sure that fans are going to love interacting with him and hearing his thoughts throughout this season on Warchant TV."

"This is a great way for me to connect with the fan base," said Love-Taylor, a Trinity, Fla., native who is expected to be one of the Seminoles' team leaders again this season.

