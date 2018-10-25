Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Warchant's Gene Williams and Ira Schoffel team up with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron for this week's edition of the Warchant Report. In this edition, we preview the Florida State-Clemson game, discuss Willie Taggart's performance so far, offer thoughts on possible improvements to college football officiating and more.