It has taken on a new look due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, but the Warchant Report is back for another Florida State football season.

Instead of meeting in-studio as usual, our panel -- Warchant publisher Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- came together virtually this week to break down the Seminoles' season opener against Georgia Tech, the 2020 season and more.

Among the topics discussed are what we expect to see from Mike Norvell and his first-year staff, strengths and weaknesses of the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets, and how we see Saturday's game playing out. You can watch the entire episode right here:

Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial