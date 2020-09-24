It has taken on a new look due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, but the Warchant Report is back for another Florida State football season.

Instead of meeting in-studio as usual, our panel -- Warchant publisher Gene Williams, senior writer Corey Clark and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- came together virtually this week to break down the Seminoles' rivalry game Saturday at Miami.

Among the topics discussed are how FSU is handling preparations with head coach Mike Norvell sidelined by COVID-19, key matchups in the game and more.

