Warchant Report: Talking FSU coaching search, previewing UF game
While preparing for Saturday's game against rival Florida, the Florida State Seminoles also are in the midst of searching for a new head football coach.
In this edition of the Warchant Report, our panel -- Warchant publisher Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- break down where things stand with the search, what challenges the next head coach will face and preview this Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.
Sign Up Specials: Annual = 50% off / Monthly = $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this video with other Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council