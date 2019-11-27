While preparing for Saturday's game against rival Florida, the Florida State Seminoles also are in the midst of searching for a new head football coach.

In this edition of the Warchant Report, our panel -- Warchant publisher Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- break down where things stand with the search, what challenges the next head coach will face and preview this Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.

Sign Up Specials: Annual = 50% off / Monthly = $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold