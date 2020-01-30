Q: What will be the biggest hurdle for Mike Norvell and his coaching staff in year one?

GENE: Break all the bad habits. After three straight years of poor coaching, the entire program needs a culture overhaul. That’s easier said than done. Anyone who has children knows that if they get used to getting away with stuff, it’s extremely difficult to turn it around. Players that are used to showing up late to meetings, skipping classes, not given full effort in practice, etc. should have a major wake-up call with Mike Norvell and his staff. How the coaches are able to facilitate that transition will have a major impact on how quickly the program gets turned around.

COREY: The biggest hurdle will be fixing the offensive line. That certainly seems to be a priority with what the staff has done since taking over, but the ceiling is only so high for a football team if it can't consistently block. And it's been more than half a decade since Florida State has had a quality offensive line. I don't think there's anything that can be done to make FSU's O-line a good one in 2020. But can it be average? Decent? OK? If so, then you've got a chance to have a nice season because I believe Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will move the ball and score some points. As long as they can block it up. The second biggest hurdle, and maybe it's actually the biggest if you look at it from a macro level, is getting this team to believe in itself. None of these players have won anything of note at the college level. So they're not exactly oozing confidence. Get them to believe and then see what happens from there.

IRA: I think figuring out the quarterback situation has to be his No. 1 priority. Even if the Seminoles can get the offensive line up to "serviceable" this season, it won’t mean much if they can’t identify and develop a quarterback who can make good decisions and lead the team. James Blackman obviously has plenty of experience, but his struggles in 2019 have to cause concern — especially with the way he seemed to fall apart emotionally in the final two games. I'm not sure you can go into next season with Blackman as the starter if he hasn't proven he can do a better job of handling adversity during games, and I don't know how he can prove that during the offseason. So is redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis a viable option? Or could Norvell go with one of the true freshmen? FSU hasn't gotten high-quality QB play since Jameis Winston left. If Norvell can solve that riddle, it will make a tremendous difference to his first season.

ASLAN: Time and recruiting. I think this staff will do quite well when it comes to ingratiating themselves to high school coaches and building recruiting relationships. But there’s only so much time to schmooze and network while getting this team prepared for 2020. They will need a strong season on the field to start bringing in the kind of difference-makers that can turn around a program the magnitude of Florida State. They’re largely outsiders right now, and walking into the same high schools as Swinney, Saban, Smart and Mullen, what’s their pitch going to be if there’s significant growing pains?



