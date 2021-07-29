Warchant Roundtable: Hashing out FSU's past and future conference options

***Our staff also will be taking part in a live YouTube chat this evening, during which we will continue the conversation and answer viewers' questions about these topics. So be sure to join us for the live chat at 6 p.m. ET ***

Compounding the issue for Florida State and others in the ACC is the fact that they have signed a long-term Grant of Rights that makes joining another conference very cost-prohibitive; and that deal runs through 2035-36.

In the wake of news that the Southeastern Conference and ESPN are raiding the Big 12 and snatching up Oklahoma and Texas, there is concern at FSU and many other schools about their ability to compete in a world with an even bigger SEC behemoth.

Q: With concerns about the ACC's financial standing and future projections, some FSU fans have started asking whether the university made a mistake by joining the conference in the first place three decades ago. Do you consider that a mistake in hindsight? Is that even fair to Monday morning quarterback at this point?

COREY: I think it's fair to Monday morning quarterback this because it's not like FSU fans were 100 percent on board with the ACC decision back then. Many, if not most, were disappointed the Seminoles didn't land in the SEC. Nobody had a crystal ball back then to see this current financial chasm coming, but everyone knew which conference took the sport seriously and which conference didn't. Florida State fans have an SEC-level passion, so it was a bit frustrating to go to stadiums in Chapel Hill or Winston-Salem or Durham and see wine-and-cheese crowds treating the festivities like a Saturday afternoon picnic.

Meanwhile, those SEC programs acted as if every home game was a Super Bowl, even if their teams weren't all that good on the field back then. So, with that in mind, I do think it's fair to say it was a mistake. I mean, clearly, it was a mistake. (If, you know, we're working with the theory that FSU had the total choice in the first place.) I think FSU still wins the national titles it won, and maybe 1992 as well because it could have played -- and beaten -- Alabama in the inaugural SEC championship game. And obviously FSU would be in a much better position today financially.

GENE: I think a lot of people have major recency bias. Florida State joining the ACC back in 1991 was absolutely the correct decision at the time. People forget the SEC back then was not what it is now. Between 1981 and 1991, the SEC won zero football national championships. In fact, with FSU, Miami, Notre Dame and Nebraska dominating football at the time, a case could be made that the SEC was the third or fourth best football conference.

Just as relevant is that basketball was king back in the '80s and early '90s. Nobody could have foreseen the massive shift of television money to football a decade later. And that’s not even getting to the fact that the SEC jerked FSU around back then while the ACC was welcoming with open arms. Sure, if FSU had the services of a fortune teller, it might have been better to join the SEC back in '91. Point is, it was the correct decision based on what was known back then.

IRA: I wasn't covering FSU back then, so it's hard for me to speak about everything that went into the decision. But the excellent piece Bob Thomas wrote in the Florida Times-Union in 2001 remains a great reference (you can find a version of it on NoleFan.org). It's interesting that one of the concerns the university administrators had at the time was that they wouldn't be treated well by the SEC if they joined; you get the sense they felt like they would be the belle of the ball if they joined the ACC (at least for football). When in reality, that never happened. Thirty years later, you still hear gripes from coaches and others that the ACC caters more to Tobacco Road than they do to the school that has brought the league three football national championships. And there's no question the finances would have been much better had the 'Noles pushed for the SEC.

At the same time, though, I don't think it's totally fair to Monday Morning Quarterback the initial decision. As Gene mentioned, the entire financial landscape of college athletics has shifted since back then. And it's not as if there haven't been plenty of benefits. You can make the argument that FSU wouldn't be a top-20 school academically right now if it hadn't joined the ACC. There's no question it has elevated the Seminoles' men's basketball program, and other sports as well. So it hasn't been a disastrous move. It's just a shame that the conference is just now, under a new commissioner, seemingly recognizing that football needs to be the top priority.

ASLAN: Man, what a different world we lived in back in 1991 … a world where LSU, UGA, Auburn and their ilk were still loud and proud but largely irrelevant on the field. Not that Terrapin and Demon Deacon football was riveting back then either, but I can’t hammer the FSU power brokers back then too hard. It wasn’t like they picked Bing over Google.

At the same time, it is curious that you’re a relatively young university without much of a sports tradition, but your football team is on a nice run and you’re culturally more aligned with the Southeastern Conference, but you buck convention and opt to leverage sports membership in hopes it will aid your academic prestige. That seems like a strange decision in hindsight, but hey, Florida State is now a top-25 public school, which is a tremendous thing for all of us who came in under the more lax admission days.