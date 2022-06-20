Warchant Top 40: FSU Football's top players of 2022 (No. 31-40)

It's time to look ahead to the 2022 Florida State football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU this fall. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.) The list was compiled through voting by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Jeff Cameron, Aslan Hajivandi, Tom Lang and Austin Cox. The Top 40 will be revealed in segments, beginning today with players No. 40 through No. 31. Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

FSU redshirt freshman safety Shyheim Brown (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 39 (tie) -- Redshirt freshman safety Shyheim Brown Showed a great deal of playmaking ability and potential in the preseason of 2021 but only played in four games as the coaches opted to preserve his redshirt. The young safety continued to impress in spring drills and is expected to compete for playing time this fall. The starting safety jobs are locked down, and even the top backups have a lot of college experience, but Brown's knack for making big plays will give him a chance to see at least some action on Saturdays. He is one of those guys who always seems to be around the football, either forcing fumbles or snaring interceptions. Individual rankings -- Gene (34), Ira (31), Corey (34), Jeff (Not Ranked), Aslan (NR), Tom (NR), Austin (NR).

Redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 39 (tie) -- Redshirt freshman DE Patrick Payton Another member of the 2021 signing class who possesses plenty of natural talent. The biggest thing that kept him off the field last fall was his lack of size, but Payton beefed up to 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds this spring, and he definitely will be in the defensive end rotation. Florida State doesn't have a lot of proven pass-rushers, and this Miami native has a natural burst off the line of scrimmage. Look for him to see action on obvious passing downs at least. Individual rankings -- Gene (NR), Ira (NR), Corey (NR), Jeff (32), Aslan (26), Tom (NR), Austin (NR).

Freshman cornerback Sam McCall (Melina Myers/Special to Warchant)

No. 38 -- Freshman cornerback Sam McCall A four-star prospect out of Lake Gibson High in central Florida, McCall was one of the gems in Florida State's 2022 signing class, and he more than lived up to the billing during the spring. Shortly after enrolling in January, McCall turned heads with his skills and playmaking ability during spring practice. He will get an opportunity to compete for playing time at cornerback, and he almost certainly will be a major factor on special teams. FSU doesn't have many players on its roster with his combination of size (6-1, 182), speed, quickness and agility. FSU's coaches plan to also use him on offense later in his career. Individual rankings -- Gene (38), Ira (37), Corey (NR), Jeff (26), Aslan (NR), Tom (NR), Austin (36).

No. 37 -- Grad transfer offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel A transfer from Charlotte, where he was a multi-year starter, Emmanuel joined the Seminoles earlier this summer and will be competing for a starting position this fall. The 6-2, 300-pounder started several games at guard and tackle for the 49ers, and it's not known which position he will primarily focus on as a Seminole. But the fact that he played previously for OL coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins when Atkins was at Charlotte is a good indication that he will get plenty of opportunities to prove himself at FSU. If he doesn't win a starting job, Emmanuel could be a great candidate for the sixth man role; someone who can bounce around to whichever position needs filling. Individual rankings -- Gene (31), Ira (23), Corey (NR), Jeff (NR), Aslan (NR), Tom (31), Austin (NR).

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 36 -- Redshrit freshman defensive tackle Joshua Farmer Farmer's story is very similar to that of Shyheim Brown and Patrick Payton above. He shined during his first year on campus, but he wasn't able to take reps away from upperclassmen on the two-deep. That should change this fall as the former high school defensive end continues to grow into his body. He was listed at 6-3 and 299 pounds this spring -- about 50 pounds more than he weighed as a senior in high school. Individual rankings -- Gene (37), Ira (35), Corey (NR), Jeff (29), Aslan (32), Tom (30), Austin (35).

Defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

No. 35 -- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson A former transfer from Louisville, Jackson started to come into his own last season and will be a main factor in the Seminoles' rotation at defensive tackle. He possesses outstanding size at 6-6 and 297 pounds, and he was disruptive during his action in 10 games last season. Jackson finished that year with 16 tackles, and he impressed coaches with his improvement this spring. Individual rankings -- Gene (36), Ira (28), Corey (33), Jeff (36), Aslan (25), Tom (39), Austin (NR).

West Virginia WR transfer Winston Wright Jr. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 34 -- Redshirt junior wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. If it wasn't for a serious motor vehicle accident in the early spring, Wright likely would have been in the top 10 of this list. The former West Virginia star, who transferred into FSU in January, caught 63 passes for 688 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also was a dynamic kick returner for the Mountaineers and could claim that role as well if he is healthy. We don't have an official timetable on Wright's return as of yet, but there are indications his leg injury is healing faster than expected and that he could play a substantial amount this season. Individual rankings -- Gene (NR), Ira (18), Corey (37), Jeff (NR), Aslan (39), Tom (19), Austin (NR).

Linebacker D.J. Lundy (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 33 -- Redshirt sophomore linebacker D.J. Lundy After seeing limited playing time as a freshman in 2020, Lundy emerged as a starting linebacker this past fall and was one of the Seminoles' most productive defenders. His rating on this particular list was likely hurt by the fact that FSU brought in former UCF star linebacker Tatum Bethune this spring, which means there's a decent chance Lundy will be coming off the bench. The good news is he dropped some weight during the offseason and looked much more agile and light on his feet, which should be helpful in pass coverage. Individual rankings -- Gene (28), Ira (32), Corey (28), Jeff (33), Aslan (38), Tom (34), Austin (26).

Louisville DB transfer Greedy Vance (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 32 -- Redshirt sophomore cornerback Greedy Vance Before transferring in from Louisville, Vance started nine games over the past two seasons with the Cardinals. The 5-11, 171-pounder doesn't cast the most imposing physical presence, but he is a fierce competitor and has very good ball skills. There's a chance he will win the starting cornerback job across from Omarion Cooper, but it seems more likely that he will be one of the first DBs off the bench in obvious passing situations. He also is a candidate for playing time at nickelback. Individual rankings -- Gene (23), Ira (40), Corey (35), Jeff (27), Aslan (20), Tom (NR), Austin (29).

Running back Lawrance Toafili (Getty Images)