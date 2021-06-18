Warchant Top 40: Our 2021 countdown begins with FSU players 31-40
It's time to look ahead to the 2021 Florida State football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU this fall. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)
The list was compiled through voting by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron. The Top 40 will be revealed in segments, beginning today with players No. 40 through No. 31.
No. 40 -- Redshirt sophomore running back D.J. Williams
Appears to be the No. 3 running back on the depth chart for the Seminoles, behind returners Lawrence Toafili and Jashuan Corbin. But the 5-foot-10, 222-pound transfer from Auburn could fill a valuable role for the Florida State offense in 2021. He's big enough to get the tough yards on short-yardage situations, but has also displayed enough speed and versatility in his college career to be an every-down back for the Seminoles.
He rushed for 599 yards in his Auburn career, including a 130-yard effort against eventual national champion LSU in 2019. He finished with five total touchdowns in two years for the Tigers. Also showed during the spring that he has the ability to catch passes out of the backfield.
Individual rankings: Aslan (31); Gene (37); Jeff (38); Corey (39); Ira (Not ranked).
No. 39 -- Redshirt freshman wide receiver Kentron Poitier
He has shown flashes, albeit brief ones, of having the potential to be an impact offensive player for the Seminoles. Listed at 6-3 and 208 pounds, the Miami native certainly has the requisite size to be a productive receiver for FSU. Last year, as a true freshman, he caught four passes for 39 yards.
During the spring, he was up and down -- especially in the early practices. He would make a sensational catch during one drive and then drop an easy pass the next one. That inconsistency isn't exactly uncommon in young receivers, and Poitier has definitely shown he has the potential to be a matchup problem for opposing cornerbacks. If he can close in on his ceiling this year, and work himself into the receiver rotation, that would be a very good sign for him and the Seminoles moving forward.
Individual rankings: Jeff (33); Corey (35); Ira (35); Gene (Not ranked); Aslan (Not ranked).
