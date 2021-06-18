Warchant Top 40: Our 2021 countdown begins with FSU players 31-40

It's time to look ahead to the 2021 Florida State football season with Warchant's annual list of the Top 40 players on the Seminoles' roster -- the players we expect to make the biggest impact for FSU this fall. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)

The list was compiled through voting by Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron. The Top 40 will be revealed in segments, beginning today with players No. 40 through No. 31.

