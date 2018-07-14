It’s time to look ahead to the upcoming season by breaking down the Warchant Top 40 -- a list of the 40 players we expect to have the biggest impact for the Florida State football team in 2018. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.) The list, which was compiled by Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark of Warchant.com, and Jeff Cameron of ESPN-Tallahassee, will be revealed in segments. Up next will be players No. 6-10. Previous installments: Players 31-40 | Players 21-30 Be sure to watch the video above and read the accompanying text below:



Player No. 20: Junior wide receiver Keith Gavin As one of only two proven receivers returning from a year ago, Gavin figures to play a major role in Florida State's offense this season. He recorded 27 catches in 2017 despite missing several games due to injury; he and rising senior Nyqwan Murray (40 receptions) are the only returning receivers who caught more than six passes last fall. The two questions facing Gavin are how well he'll fit into the new schemes brought in by head coach Willie Taggart and offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and also whether he'll be able to stay ahead of underclassmen Tamorrion Terry and D.J. Matthews. Most of the buzz during spring drills centered around the redshirt freshman Terry and the sophomore Matthews. If Gavin finds his groove, it will be a huge plus for the Seminoles; he possesses great speed for his size (6-foot-3, 217 pounds), and his physicality should help with the running game.

Player No. 19: Sophomore tight end Tre McKitty While coaching changes often present challenges for college football players, this one might have worked out just perfectly for McKitty. The 6-5, 241-pound athlete originally committed to Willie Taggart at Oregon before changing his mind and signing with the Seminoles. Now, he's getting to play for Taggart after all -- and he appears to be a perfect fit for FSU's new offense. Taggart likes to use his tight ends a great deal, particularly in the red zone. At Oregon last season, tight end Jacob Breeland hauled in 18 passes with a team-high average of 17.78 yards per reception. Five of those 18 catches went for touchdowns.