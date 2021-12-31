Warchant Top 40 Revisited: Our biggest hits and misses from preseason list

With the benefit of hindsight, we are now taking a look back at some of the biggest hits and misses from our 2021 Warchant Top 40 -- our annual preseason list of the most important 40 players in the Seminoles' program.

There were other surprises as well, including many at the individual level -- especially if you use our Warchant Top 40 list from this past summer to judge.

An 0-4 start. A stunning home loss to Jacksonville State. Then five wins in the next seven games, including surprising upsets at North Carolina and Boston College, along with a streak-busting victory against rival Miami.

Very few of us could have predicted that the Florida State football team's 2021 season would play out the way it did.

We have been producing the Warchant Top 40 for many years, and sometimes the highest-rated players are very obvious, and sometimes there is much more uncertainty.

This year fell in the latter category because the Seminoles were bringing in so many Division-I transfers to go with a relatively young roster overall. And the results of our top five players reflected those circumstances.

The No. 1 player on our list was UCF quarterback transfer McKenzie Milton. Based on the fact that the former Heisman Trophy contender was able to make it through spring practice healthy and due to all of the intangibles he brought to the table, we felt he would end up winning the starting job and leading the entire team in 2021.

And after the fourth quarter of the season opener against Notre Dame, we felt pretty good about that pick.

Then the rest of the season happened.

Milton never was able to regain his earlier form as a passer or runner, and the Seminoles wisely made the transition back to Jordan Travis after the first month of the season. Milton still brought some good things to the program -- not only his leadership skills, but also stirring up interest in FSU for other high-profile transfers -- but the No. 1 pick was way off the mark.

That honor should have gone to defensive end transfer Jermaine Johnson, who we had at No. 2. In his one year in Tallahassee, Johnson produced one of the greatest single-seasons for a pass-rusher in school history.

Among our five panelists -- Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Jeff Cameron and Aslan Hajivandi -- only Gene had Johnson at No. 1 on his list (Ira had him lowest at No. 3). Corey, Jeff and Aslan all rated him No. 2 behind Milton.

Gene deserves a second honor for having Jordan Travis at No. 2 -- he and Ira were the only ones to have Travis that high. Corey received the distinction of having him lowest at No. 7. That disparity left Travis at No. 4 on our list, which wasn't a huge oversight, but he should have been No. 2.

Checking in at No. 3 on our list was Devontay Love-Taylor, who was FSU's best returning offensive lineman and also the most versatile of the group. He was slated to start at guard but also had the ability to play tackle, which we thought was a huge benefit for a thin position group. Unfortunately, an injury early in the season limited his mobility, and the sixth-year lineman never seemed to be as effective as he had been in 2020.

The fifth player in our top five was another big gamble that came up short of expectations. Kansas wide receiver transfer Andrew Parchment, who we thought had the potential to be a 1,000-yard receiver in FSU's offense, finished nearly 700 yards shy of that. He did come through with arguably the biggest play of the season -- a fourth-and-14 catch over the middle to set up the Seminoles' winning touchdown against Miami. That play probably doesn't merit him a spot in the top five ... but hey, maybe it should.

Gene again deserves credit for ranking Parchment down at No. 16 -- the lowest of all the voters. Corey and Jeff had him highest at No. 4.

Gene's ballot was not perfect either, however. He had defensive back Travis Jay at No. 6, which was a big part of the reason Jay ended up at No. 11 on our list. He ended up being a non-factor, however, due to injury and lack of production.

And while Corey had some picks that missed the mark, he deserves credit for having the highest vote for defensive end transfer Keir Thomas at No. 3. As a staff, we listed Thomas at No. 9, and that was probably a few spots too low.

Among the other panelists, Jeff deserves props for having freshman defensive back Kevin Knowles highest of any voter at No. 31. Gene took an L here for being the only panelist to leave Knowles off completely; Knowles ended up being a starter for most of the season as a true freshman.

Aslan was most on target when it came to Travis Jay, listing him at No. 18, while three others had him in the top 10. On the flip side, Aslan had running back Lawrance Toafili up at No. 4, and he ended up being the Seminoles' fourth-leading rusher.

And Ira gets credit for casting the highest vote for safety Jammie Robinson at No. 5; Robinson, of course, ended up being the Seminoles' leading tackler and starting at two different positions during the year. Ira's biggest miss was the aforementioned No. 3 vote for Jermaine Johnson.