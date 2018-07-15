It’s time to look ahead to the upcoming season by breaking down the Warchant Top 40 -- a list of the 40 players we expect to have the biggest impact for the Florida State football team in 2018. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.) The list, which was compiled by Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark of Warchant.com, and Jeff Cameron of ESPN-Tallahassee, will be revealed in segments. Today's list will the first half of the Top 10, ranging from players 6 to 10. Up next will be players No. 1-5. Previous installments: Players 31-40 | Players 21-30 | Players 11-20 Be sure to watch the video above and read the accompanying text below:

Gene Williams/Warchant

Player No. 10: Senior center Alec Eberle As the most veteran player on the offensive line -- actually, the most veteran player on the entire offense -- Eberle has started 32 consecutive games for the Seminoles, dating back to the 2015 season. While he struggled at times early in his career, including a sophomore season in which he was riddled with injuries, Eberle turned himself into one of the best linemen in the conference a season ago. The Virginia product earned second-team All-ACC honors while starting every game. An injury kept him out of spring practice, but he is still expected to be the starter at center for the new-look (and simpler) FSU offense. If Eberle can remain healthy he is expected to be one of the best in the country at his position. Voting Recap: Gene: No. 9; Ira: No. 9; Corey: No. 10; Jeff: No. 10.

Gene Williams - Warchant.com