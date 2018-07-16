Warchant Top 40: Akers is No. 1 ... Blackman, Francois both make Top 5
It’s time to look ahead to the upcoming season by breaking down the Warchant Top 40 -- a list of the 40 players we expect to have the biggest impact for the Florida State football team in 2018. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)
The list, which was compiled by Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark of Warchant.com, and Jeff Cameron of ESPN-Tallahassee, will be revealed in segments. Today's list will be the final installment, culminating with players No. 1-5.
Previous installments: Players 31-40 | Players 21-30 | Players 11-20 | Players 6-10
Be sure to watch the video above and read the accompanying text below:
Player No. 5: Sophomore quarterback James Blackman
Ranking the top 40 most important players on a talented football team can be difficult no matter what. It gets even harder, however, when the starting quarterback position is up in the air.
Blackman was forced into action last season as a true freshman when Deondre Francois got hurt. He started the final 12 games of the season, and by the end of the year, he was playing his best football. He finished with 2,230 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a completion percentage under 60 percent.
Those are pedestrian numbers to be sure, but they were also in a different offense. With a different coach.
Now he's back with 12 starts under his belt. And a full spring in Willie Taggart's system. If he wins the job, he will most certainly be one of the most important players on the roster. But, of course, that's an "if."
Voting Recap: Gene: No. 7; Ira: No. 16; Corey: No. 5; Jeff: No. 2.
Player No. 4: Redshirt junior quarterback Deondre Francois
When Francois went down late in the fourth quarter against Alabama a year ago, it essentially derailed the entire season for the Seminoles. Now he's back and expected to be fully healthy. But will he be able to beat out returning starter James Blackman, who not only has the same amount of game experience but also was able to participate for the entire spring while Francois was limited?
That's the biggest question heading into Willie Taggart's first fall camp. Francois had some dazzling moments as a redshirt freshman in 2016, passing for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns -- including the game-winner against Michigan in the Orange Bowl. He might just be the best fit for this offense. But he's also been called out more than once by Taggart for not being the best teammate or leader. Both of those are very important traits for the new head coach.
So even if he is 100 percent, Francois likely will start preseason camp No. 2 on the list. But he'll have a full month to try work his way up to No. 1.
Voting Recap: Gene: No. 10; Ira: No. 6; Corey: No. 4; Jeff: No. 3.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news