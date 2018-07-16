It’s time to look ahead to the upcoming season by breaking down the Warchant Top 40 -- a list of the 40 players we expect to have the biggest impact for the Florida State football team in 2018. (Note: This is not necessarily the 40 most talented players, but the players we believe will have the opportunity and capability to make the biggest impact this season.)

The list, which was compiled by Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark of Warchant.com, and Jeff Cameron of ESPN-Tallahassee, will be revealed in segments. Today's list will be the final installment, culminating with players No. 1-5.

Previous installments: Players 31-40 | Players 21-30 | Players 11-20 | Players 6-10

Be sure to watch the video above and read the accompanying text below: