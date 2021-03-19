With the Florida State men's basketball team opening play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Indianapolis, Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel goes 1-on-1 with Seminoles assistant basketball coach Charlton Young.

Young, who is in his eighth season on Leonard Hamilton's staff, talks about his playing days and coaching career, the challenges college basketball teams have faced this year during the pandemic, why basketball is so important to him and his family, how long it has taken FSU Basketball to gain national respect, previewing UNC-Greensboro and more.

