Former Florida State and NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden has become a familiar face around Seminole athletics again in recent months, emceeing a series of events and broadcasts for the university and Seminole Boosters.

It's a somewhat natural extension of McFadden's "second" career following his seven years in the National Football League. McFadden is a football analyst with CBS Sports, and he co-hosts a popular podcast, "All Things Covered," with his cousin and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

In this sit-down interview with Warchant's Gene Williams and Ira Schoffel, McFadden talks about his broadcasting career, the lessons he learned from legendary defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews, his thoughts about the current Seminoles program, why FSU is the real DBU and much more.

