 Interview with longtime FSU football head athletic trainer Jake Pfeil
Warchant TV 1-on-1: Jake Pfeil, FSU's longtime football athletic trainer

After a decade as Florida State's head athletic trainer for football, Jake Pfeil recently was hired to be director of sports medicine with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

In this Warchant 1-on-1 interview, Pfeil talks about his years with the FSU football and baseball programs, working with players like Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook, the direction of the Seminoles' program and more.

Embed content not available
----------------------------------------------------

