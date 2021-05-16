Warchant TV: 1-on-1 with FSU golf sensation John Pak

The Florida State golf program has produced several current PGA Tour stars in recent years, and yet none of them enjoyed quite the level of success John Pak has achieved during his four years in Tallahassee.

Pak has won eight college titles, he currently boasts the best career scoring average in school history, and he is the reigning ACC Player of the Year. Starting Monday, Pak will lead the Seminoles into an NCAA Regional tournament, which will be played at FSU's Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

In this 1-on-1 conversation with Warchant senior writer Corey Clark, Pak discusses his career, his beginnings in golf, why he stayed at FSU for four years and much more.

