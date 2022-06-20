Warchant TV: 1-on-1 with new 'voice' of FSU sports Jeff Culhane

On Monday morning, Florida State announced that veteran broadcaster Jeff Culhane will be the new "Voice of the Seminoles," replacing recently retired FSU legend Gene Deckerhoff.

On Monday afternoon, Culhane sat down with Warchant to discuss his career, what he plans to bring to Seminole fans, how honored he is to have this opportunity and more. Watch the complete interview below:

