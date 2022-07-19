Warchant TV: 10 Preseason predictions for FSU Football in 2022
With ACC Kickoff taking place this week in Charlotte and the Florida State football team opening preseason practice next week, a few members of the Warchant staff got together to make several early predictions about the 2022 season.
Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Tom Lang took part in this conversation and discussed everything from FSU's projected win-loss total to who the leading rusher will be and which defender will rack up the most tackles.
Here is that conversation with the written answers included below:
10 early predictions for the 2022 football season
1. How many TD passes will Jordan Travis throw? (He had 15 in 2021.)
Ira - 24; Gene - 25; Tom - 24
2. How many rushing yards per carry will FSU have as a team? (4.8 in 2021)
Ira - 5.1; Gene - 5.3; Tom - 5.1
3. How many sacks will the defense record? (33 in 2021)
Ira - 28; Gene - 27; Tom - 27
4. What will be the team's Pro Football Focus final pass-blocking grade be? (68.0 in 2021)
Ira - 72.5; Gene - 73.0; Tom - 70.0
5. Who will lead the team in rushing yards? How many yards?
Ira - Treshaun Ward (840); Gene - Trey Benson (955); Tom – Trey Benson (915)
6. Who will lead the team in receiving yards? How many yards?
Ira - Mycah Pittman (790); Gene - Mycah Pittman (822); Tom – Mycah Pittman (750)
7. Who will lead the team in tackles? How many?
Ira - Tatum Bethune (98); Gene - Jammie Robinson (92); Tom - Tatum Bethune (95)
8. What will be the team's final special-teams grade be, per PFF? (67.9 in 2021)
Ira - 74.0; Gene - 75.5; Tom - 72.0
9. Which offensive lineman will post the highest PFF grade?
Ira - Robert Scott; Gene - Dillan Gibbons; Tom - Dillan Gibbons
10. What will be Florida State’s final regular-season record?
Ira - 8-4; Gene - 8-4; Tom - 8-4
We also asked fans to offer their predictions on the Tribal Council message board, and here are a few of their responses. You can read the rest right here.
--------------------------
