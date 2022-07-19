Warchant TV: 10 Preseason predictions for FSU Football in 2022

With ACC Kickoff taking place this week in Charlotte and the Florida State football team opening preseason practice next week, a few members of the Warchant staff got together to make several early predictions about the 2022 season.

Warchant's Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel and Tom Lang took part in this conversation and discussed everything from FSU's projected win-loss total to who the leading rusher will be and which defender will rack up the most tackles.

Here is that conversation with the written answers included below:

