Warchant TV: 4-star Tallahassee CB Makari Vickers talks FSU, more

Tallahassee four-star cornerback Makari Vickers, one of the top players in the Class of 2023, sits down with our Michael Langston at the recent Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta to talk about his interest in Florida State, his relationship with Seminoles DBs coach Marcus Woodson, the recruiting process and more.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***