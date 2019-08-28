With the new ACC Network now live but still missing from several television distributors -- including Comcast Xfinity and Dish Network -- Warchant sat down with Florida State administrator Jason Dennard to discuss what options are available to Seminole fans who have been left without the new channel.

Dennard, who is FSU's associate athletics director for new revenue generation and marketing, explains where negotiations stand with these major carriers, what FSU fans can do to remedy their situations and more.

If you're stuck without the ACC Network and not sure what to do next, you won't want to miss this video. FSU's second football game of the season, Sept. 7 against ULM, is scheduled to air on the ACC Network, as is the third game at Virginia one week later.

DEAL EXTENDED! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com