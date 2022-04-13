Warchant TV: Alex Atkins grades FSU offense as spring football season ends

Florida State offensive coordinator and line coach Alex Atkins held a Zoom call with the media on Wednesday morning to discuss the progress of his segment group and the overall offense.

Atkins said he's very pleased with the quarterback play and how they were able to absorb some late install in the spring. He also complimented the effort from freshman OL Thomas Shrader, saying he possesses a "tough mentality, tough mindset" and that "he will help us.”

** Full summary from Atkins press conference ***

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator/ends coach John Papuchis will discuss their groups on Thursday morning.

