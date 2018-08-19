Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-19 14:45:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: All three quarterbacks discuss competition and scrimmage

Warchant.com
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

* Florida State Media Day updates, news and nuggets

Quarterbacks James Blackman, Deondre Francois and Bailey Hockman at Florida State's 2018 Media Day

Bailey Hockman

Deondre Francois

** MORE - Florida State Media Day updates, news and nuggets **

James Blackman - part 1

James Blackman - Part 2

-----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other die-hard FSU fans on the Tribal Council.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}